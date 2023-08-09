Triple digits return to the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After some much needed rain and a break from the searing heat on Tuesday, unfortunately it’s back to the same old same old today. I’m expecting more sunshine throughout the day and a south breeze and this will result in a rapid climb in temperatures. Most places will likely be near or slightly above 100 with some of our northern zones holding in the mid 90s. Humidity will be high so feels like temperatures could approach 110 in spots.

Turning even hotter for Thursday and Friday with highs nearing 105 for many parts of the ArkLaTex and feels like temperatures likely exceeding 110. Excessive Heat Warnings will be needed for many areas by the end of the week!

The rest of this forecast isn’t looking good as that massive ridge of high-pressure continues to rebuild across the ArkLaTex. We will likely see an extended stretch of dangerous heat and dry conditions that will last through the upcoming weekend and well into next week. Highs each day will be in the triple digits with feels like temperatures exceeding 110 on most days. Drought conditions will continue to worsen and expand over the next week until we can get a more substantial change in the pattern.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.