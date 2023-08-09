Triple digits into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Halfway through the week and that break from the triple-digit heat came to a screeching halt! Sunny skies and windy conditions all day today with highs likely rising to the low-100s with feels like temperatures rising to above 105. There is an elevated fire danger today thanks to the wind and ongoing dry conditions, despite the little rain we received yesterday.

Turning even hotter for Thursday and Friday with highs nearing 105 for many parts of the ArkLaTex and feels like temperatures will likely exceed 110. Excessive Heat Warnings will be needed for many areas by the end of the week!

The rest of this forecast isn’t looking good as that massive ridge of high pressure continues to rebuild across the ArkLaTex. We will likely see an extended stretch of dangerous heat and dry conditions that will last through the upcoming weekend and well into next week. Highs each day will be in the triple digits with feels like temperatures exceeding 110 on most days. Drought conditions will continue to worsen and expand over the next week until we can get a more substantial change in the pattern.

