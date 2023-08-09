Shooting reported on Candlestick Circle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders en masse to an area near Southwood High School.

Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to the 9000 block of Candlestick Circle at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 8), Caddo 911 dispatch records show. At least 10 SFD units responded to a medical emergency there.

A minute later, at least eight Shreveport police units were dispatched to a report of a shooting at the same location. That number later grew to at least 11.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.