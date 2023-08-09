Red River Parish Public Schools to increase security measures using half-million dollar grant

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - There’s no doubt school safety is on the minds of educators and parents as kids head back to the classroom for the 2023-24 school year. School shootings over the years have shaken the nation, and one Louisiana parish says they’re beefing up campus safety measures after getting a huge security grant from the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE).

Red River Parish Public Schools plans to improve security at multiple campuses in the district using a half-million dollar grant from the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE). (KSLA)

Red River Parish Public Schools will be implementing heightened security measures at multiple campuses after the district was awarded a grant for more than half a million dollars to increase school security. The exact amount of the grant is $518,355. More than $20 million was given to school districts across the state.

“It’s going to be huge for the safety of our students, as well as our staff,” said Alison Strong, superintendent of Red River Parish Public Schools.

School district leaders are discussing new plans to increase security at Red River Parish schools.

“We’re gonna’ be very proactive with the safety on these campuses,” said Suzanne Gallier, safety and security coordinator for Red River Parish Public Schools.

This comes after the school district was awarded more than half a million dollars from LDOE. Claiborne Parish also received money from the grant.

“Small districts... not a lot of funds come in. And this kind of federal funding from the state that released it to us it was exciting to see that we get to plan something that’s going to increase the safety and security of our schools,” said JC Dickey, director of accountability and student affairs for Red River Parish Public Schools.

The funds, from the state’s Stronger Connections Grant Program, help increase school safety by limiting access to schools and implementing extra security at entrances.

“We have so many different points of access to our building. We’re going to beef those up a little bit,” said Strong.

“These new things that are coming out are not cheap. They’re very expensive to implement and install and annual fees, so this is really going to assist them in to getting the things we really need,” said Gallier.

