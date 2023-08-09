Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

New COVID-19 variant is on the rise as cases go up

FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reports of cases of a new COVID-19 variant are rising.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the EG.5 variant now accounts for about 17% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The new variant is closely related to the XBB variants and also part of the omicron family.

EG.5 appears to cause similar symptoms to its predecessors. These symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, muscle aches and headache.

Scientists believe it is slightly more resistant to antibodies many of us have, but new vaccines coming out soon are thought to boost immunity against it.

Experts have mixed opinions on just how fast EG.5 will spread. Some believe there won’t be a surge while others are anticipating widespread infections.

Researchers believe the spread is due to people spending more time inside to escape the heat and kids going to school.

There is no proof yet on if the new variant is more contagious.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugs were provided for Traaveryous George & Dekendrey Erayveon due to the charge of felon in...
26 people arrested in downtown Shreveport over weekend
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
2 people shot on Candlestick Circle
Missing woman Ebony Hill
Police searching for woman last seen near BAFB
18-wheeler wreck blocks lanes on I-20 E at Lakeshore Drive
18-wheeler wreck blocks lanes on I-20 E at Lakeshore Drive
David Boyd, 40
Caddo Parish sex offender arrested for alleged sexual relationship with juvenile

Latest News

Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
YOUR VOTE: Candidates who’ve qualified for Oct. elections in NWLA
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High...
Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, docs say
Man in wheelchair struck by truck.
Man in wheelchair struck by truck
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history