Man in wheelchair struck by truck
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man in a wheelchair, crossing without right of way, was struck by a truck.
On August 9, at 11:25 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a call at the intersection of Murphy Street and Hearne Avenue.
When SPD arrived, they discovered that a man in a wheelchair went to cross the road and was struck by a white pickup truck.
Officers tell us that the pedestrian did not have the right of way when he went to cross.
The pedestrian victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
