Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man in wheelchair struck by truck

Man in wheelchair struck by truck.
Man in wheelchair struck by truck.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man in a wheelchair, crossing without right of way, was struck by a truck.

On August 9, at 11:25 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a call at the intersection of Murphy Street and Hearne Avenue.

When SPD arrived, they discovered that a man in a wheelchair went to cross the road and was struck by a white pickup truck.

Officers tell us that the pedestrian did not have the right of way when he went to cross.

Man in wheelchair struck by truck.
Man in wheelchair struck by truck.(ksla)

The pedestrian victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugs were provided for Traaveryous George & Dekendrey Erayveon due to the charge of felon in...
26 people arrested in downtown Shreveport over weekend
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
2 people shot on Candlestick Circle
Missing woman Ebony Hill
Police searching for woman last seen near BAFB
18-wheeler wreck blocks lanes on I-20 E at Lakeshore Drive
18-wheeler wreck blocks lanes on I-20 E at Lakeshore Drive
David Boyd, 40
Caddo Parish sex offender arrested for alleged sexual relationship with juvenile

Latest News

Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
YOUR VOTE: Candidates who’ve qualified for Oct. elections in NWLA
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards tells Pardon Board to consider clemency for death row inmates
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Burn bans issued in the ArkLaTex due to extremely dry conditions