SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man in a wheelchair, crossing without right of way, was struck by a truck.

On August 9, at 11:25 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a call at the intersection of Murphy Street and Hearne Avenue.

When SPD arrived, they discovered that a man in a wheelchair went to cross the road and was struck by a white pickup truck.

Officers tell us that the pedestrian did not have the right of way when he went to cross.

Man in wheelchair struck by truck. (ksla)

The pedestrian victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.