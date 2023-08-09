Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Hazmat team contains chemical spill from I-20 crash into Gregg County creek

Lone Star HAZMAT responding to Little Caney Creek.
Lone Star HAZMAT responding to Little Caney Creek.(KLTV Staff - Arthur Clayborn)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A hazmat team has contained a chemical spill into Little Caney Creek from a crashed 18-wheeler on I-20 in Gregg County.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the eastbound lane of the highway, reducing traffic to a single lane for hours. The driver told DPS that he had a tire blow out around Mile Marker 581, and the truck struck a guardrail and caught fire. The driver was able to escape without injury.

According to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Craig Harrington, Little Caney Creek was possibly being affected by chemicals from the vehicle. As of Wednesday morning, hazmat crews said the spill had been contained.

“Today we have crews on site, removing any of the fuel, hydraulic fluid that was left behind from the truck. We’ve got it contained. We’ve got a vacuum-truck that’s skimming the surface, it’s removing the surface contamination. They should be finished sometime today,” said Lone Star HAZMAT CEO Richard Lenius.

According to Lenius, I-20 was mostly cleared while they worked on the creek Wednesday.

“Most of it’s off the roadway, I know they’ve got some coning and traffic diverging devices out. I would urge motorists any time they see that to slow down and move over, keep our guys safe,” he said.

According to Lenius, a vacuum truck was used to skim oil, diesel, and hydraulic fluid off the surface of the creek. The crew also used a containment boom to control the spill. The crew said they expect to be on the scene for the remainder of Wednesday.

+ 18-wheeler leaking diesel into Gregg County creek following wreck

