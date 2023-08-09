Gov. Edwards tells Pardon Board to consider clemency for death row inmates

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has told the state Pardon Board on Wednesday to decide whether or not to grant clemency to most of the inmates on the state’s death row.

The Pardon Board turned away applications from 56 of the 57 death row inmates on July 26, claiming that they were not eligible for clemency due to a recently issued advisory by Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Edwards opposes the death penalty and is asking the application requests for clemency to be reconsidered.

You can read his letter below:

The following are statements from Louisiana Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, the Archbishop of New Orleans, the leader of the Capital Appeals Project, and the co-Founder of The Innocence Project.

Statement by E. King Alexander, Louisiana Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty:

“Louisiana’s history with the death penalty gives the Governor good reason to ask the Clemency Board to review the state’s death penalty cases. The Louisiana constitution gives him the authority, and issues of severe mental illness, childhood trauma, intellectual disability, and others are good reasons for the Board to examine them further. I hope the Board follows suit and gives these cases their attention.”

Statement by Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond, Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans :

“We join in support of the Governor’s action to have the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole schedule clemency hearings for each person on death row. At the same time, we continue to pray for the victims and their families and for their healing and for an end to violence in our communities.”

Statement by Cecelia Kappel, Executive Director, Capital Appeals Project:

“We are grateful for Governor Edwards’ leadership in putting the capital clemency applications on the Pardons Board’s docket. Louisiana has been moving away from the death penalty for decades; hearing these individuals’ cases will bring to light the fundamentally broken nature of Louisiana’s death penalty, which overwhelmingly impacts people of color and those with serious mental illness and intellectual disability, and has an alarming exoneration rate”

Statement by Barry Scheck, co-founder of The Innocence Project:

“The Governor’s actions today will allow those on Louisiana’s death row to receive fair consideration for clemency at this critical juncture in Louisiana’s broken death penalty system. Executive clemency has always provided a critical failsafe in our justice system; commuting the sentences of those on death row will eliminate the very real risk of executing the innocent in Louisiana.”

