Freshmen already have D1 offers for a full college ride

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - High-achieving Calvary freshmen basketball players are already being offered full rides through college.

The four friends and Calvary students, Robert Wright Jr., Tyrone Jamison Jr., Braylun Huglon, and Peyton Houston have D1 offers for a full ride to multiple schools like LSU, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, UAB, and many more. One of the students was also recently selected for the JrNBA Showcase, where he was the top scorer among 40 other selected participants from around the world.

