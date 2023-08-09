Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Freshmen already have D1 offers for a full college ride

A high-achieving freshman basketball player and some of his teammates are being offered full rides through college.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - High-achieving Calvary freshmen basketball players are already being offered full rides through college.

The four friends and Calvary students, Robert Wright Jr., Tyrone Jamison Jr., Braylun Huglon, and Peyton Houston have D1 offers for a full ride to multiple schools like LSU, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, UAB, and many more. One of the students was also recently selected for the JrNBA Showcase, where he was the top scorer among 40 other selected participants from around the world.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugs were provided for Traaveryous George & Dekendrey Erayveon due to the charge of felon in...
26 people arrested in downtown Shreveport over weekend
Missing woman Ebony Hill
Police searching for woman last seen near BAFB
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
2 people shot on Candlestick Circle
18-wheeler wreck blocks lanes on I-20 E at Lakeshore Drive
18-wheeler wreck blocks lanes on I-20 E at Lakeshore Drive
David Boyd, 40
Caddo Parish sex offender arrested for alleged sexual relationship with juvenile

Latest News

Fairfield Elementary principal shares plans for 100th year
Caddo Schools official says school year starting strong
Brotherhood of Unity Foundation.
Brotherhood for Unity Foundation sponsor football for child
Fairfield Elementary
Fairfield Elementary celebrates 100th year