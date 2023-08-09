Fairfield Elementary celebrates 100th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thousands of families are getting up bright and early this morning as Caddo Parish returns to school!

Serving 37,000 students, Caddo school officials say they’re going into the year expecting great things from their students. Fairfield Elementary Magnet School is celebrating more that just the first day of class, it’s also their 100th year!

“We’re super excited for our centennial, we’re going to celebrate all through the year. One of our culminating events being the Independence Bowl. We’re going to try to fill the stadium with alumni and students,” said Principal Dr. Ron Morris.

He says they will also be giving back to the community all year!

School officials say they’re proud to have served generations of students and staff in the community.

Chief Academic Officer Keith Burton says the district is going into the 2023-2024 school year proudly. He says recently released LEAP scores show improvement and teachers have been training hard all summer.

Burton says parents don’t need to worry about the heat, because all students will be picked up on air conditioned busses.

