Summer Heat Safety Tips

Crews working to repair 16″ water main break in Natchitoches

Crews are working to repair a water main break on Texas Street in Natchitoches, La.
Crews are working to repair a water main break on Texas Street in Natchitoches, La.(City of Natchitoches)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Repair crews in Natchitoches are working to repair a large main break Wednesday morning (Aug. 9).

City officials say a 16″ water main on Texas Street broke Wednesday morning. Because of the rupture, residents and businesses in the area may have low water pressure and discolored water.

Crews are working to repair the break as soon as possible.

