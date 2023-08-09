Crews working to repair 16″ water main break in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Repair crews in Natchitoches are working to repair a large main break Wednesday morning (Aug. 9).

City officials say a 16″ water main on Texas Street broke Wednesday morning. Because of the rupture, residents and businesses in the area may have low water pressure and discolored water.

Crews are working to repair the break as soon as possible.

