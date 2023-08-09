CenterPoint Energy discusses National 811 Day to remind individuals to practice safe digging

Getting Answers
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - 811 Day is observed annually August 11 as a reminder for everyone to practice safe digging in order to protect underground utility lines.

The day is an initiative led by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to make sure the practice of safe digging is echoed in communities by calling 811, a nationwide toll-free number, before any excavation project.

If you’re a homeowner, you have likely wanted to do a project, whether it be in the front yard or back. But did you know that every few minutes, an underground utility line is damaged by someone who didn’t call 811? Not only that, but it can cause injury, expensive repair cost, power outages and you could even possibly be fined.

Donald Beck, the damage prevention coordinator at CenterPoint Energy, paid a visit to KSLA Wednesday afternoon (August 9) to talk about how important it is to call before you dig.

Beck answered questions like:

  • Why is it important to identify your utilities when you are doing backyard projects such as, garden beds, installing a pool, planting trees, etc.?
  • How does one go about using the service? Does it cost the homeowner to use the service?

For more information about 811 Day and safe digging practices, visit Louisiana 811 for safety tips.

Watch the full interview here:

