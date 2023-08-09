Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.(Carnival)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Coast Guard teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to rescue a distressed couple at sea in the Bahamas.

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.

The Coast Guard called on the crew aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship to assist.

According to Carnival, the ship’s team was less than nine miles from the distressed couple. They were able to approach the sailboat and lower a lifeboat to the couple.

The man rescued was taken to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

There is no word yet on the possible injuries he suffered.

Carnival says the cruise ship continued with its itinerary and was slated to arrive in Aruba on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugs were provided for Traaveryous George & Dekendrey Erayveon due to the charge of felon in...
26 people arrested in downtown Shreveport over weekend
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating infant drowning
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Dequanis Williams, DOB: 7/4/2001
Man accused of robbing Brookshire’s employees at gunpoint
FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move

Latest News

People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
Shooting reported on Candlestick Circle
FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds...
College professors sue Idaho over a law that they say criminalizes classroom discussions on abortion
Shreveport leaders discuss school safety as students prepare to return to campus
Public safety gathering focuses on efforts to combat crime in downtown Shreveport