Summer Heat Safety Tips

Caddo Parish Public Schools holds annual Ring the Bell Ceremony to kick off new school year

This year, Caddo Parish Public Schools' annual Ring the Bell Ceremony was held at Green Oaks...
This year, Caddo Parish Public Schools' annual Ring the Bell Ceremony was held at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools celebrated an annual back-to-school tradition Wednesday, Aug. 9.






Each year, the school district hosts the Ring the Bell Ceremony to kick off the new school year. This year, the ceremony was held at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy on Thomas E. Howard Drive in Shreveport.

Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree and school board members were in attendance at Wednesday’s ceremony, as well as various elected officials and community leaders.




