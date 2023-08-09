Brotherhood for Unity Foundation sponsor football for child

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A retired coach works with an organization to continue to help kids enjoy the game of football and provide school supplies for their community.

Southern University at Shreveport’s coach, David Francis had a massive stroke in 2011 but that did not stop him from winning numerous conference titles. After 23 years of coaching, Francis retired but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t kept working for the community.

Francis has been reaching souls through the Brotherhood for Unity Foundation (BUF) in his neighborhood in south Bossier. The foundation does many community projects in its neighborhood. The founder, Lynn Cook, has been running this organization for 11 years with no help or donations.

The organization sponsors school supplies for the community and this year it has chosen to sponsor a child’s extra curriculum activities, Football. Francis’ foundation attended a youth picnic at Stonewall Baptist Church, where they discovered the child to sponsor. A member of the foundation elected to cover this child’s football items, including uniforms until he graduates

“That’s part of our 10%, showing them that hey, you can be better because there are better men out there,” says Francis about why they are sponsoring the child.

