Summer Heat Safety Tips

Bossier man accused of raping minor, intentionally exposing victim to AIDS

John McCarty, 40
John McCarty, 40
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Bossier Parish is facing multiple charges involving alleged sex crimes against a minor.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives arrested John McCarty, 40, on Aug. 4 for allegedly having a sexual encounter with a minor. Officials say McCarty met the victim on social media, then met at a home, where a sex act was performed.

McCarty is facing the following charges:

  • First-degree rape (victim under age 13)
  • Intentional exposure to the AIDS virus
  • Computer-aided solicitation of a minor

McCarty was booked into Bossier Max with a bond of $1,000,000.

