Bossier man accused of raping minor, intentionally exposing victim to AIDS

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Bossier Parish is facing multiple charges involving alleged sex crimes against a minor.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives arrested John McCarty, 40, on Aug. 4 for allegedly having a sexual encounter with a minor. Officials say McCarty met the victim on social media, then met at a home, where a sex act was performed.

McCarty is facing the following charges:

First-degree rape (victim under age 13)

Intentional exposure to the AIDS virus

Computer-aided solicitation of a minor

McCarty was booked into Bossier Max with a bond of $1,000,000.

