67-year-old among six arrested in local massage parlors sting

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A five-week-long investigation into massage parlors in Ascension Parish has resulted in four locations being shut down and six women being arrested, Gonzales Police Captain Steven Nethken said.

All of the women charged in the case are over the age of 50, including a 67-year-old Gonzales woman who is charged with prostitution by massage, records show.

The four massage locations each allegedly had certain workers “practicing elicit activities,” Nethken said.

All of the locations are within the Gonzales city limits including Happy Spa located at 2819 S. Cabela’s Parkway, Magical Massage and Spa located at 602 S. Burnside Avenue, Oriental Relax Massage located at 2325 S. Burnside Ave and Rose Massage located at 2705 W. Highway 30, the department said.

Search warrants were issued and the arrests were carried out between July 26 and August 8, 2023, records show.

Nethken said the following females were arrested:

Ningye Huang, age 62, of Gonzales, LA, Happy Spa, one count of prostitution by massage and one count of practicing massage therapy without a license

Yu Tan, age 54, no hometown listed, Happy Spa, one count of practicing massage therapy without a state license

Yaping Zhao, age 67, of Gonzales, LA, Magical Spa, one count of prostitution by massage and one count of practicing massage therapy without a license

Zou Weilan, age 58, of Sidney, Montana, Magical Spa, one count of practicing massage therapy without a licenseWumei Qiu, age 52, of Flushing, New York, Happy Spa, one count of prostitution by massage and one count of practicing massage therapy without a license

Shuying Gao, 55, of Gonzales, LA, Oriental Relax Massage, one count of prostitution by massage, one count of resisting arrest, and one count practicing massage therapy without a license

“The Gonzales Police Department would like to acknowledge the assistance and cooperation of the Gonzales Fire Department, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, LA State Board of Massage Therapy, I.C.E., West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Ascension Parish Sheriffs Correctional Facility in this investigation,” Nethken said.

