Texarkana, Ark. hosting back-to-school extravaganza Aug. 10

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The city of Texarkana, Ark. is hosting a back-to-school extravaganza Thursday, Aug. 10.

City officials say while all students from the area are welcome to attend, backpacks will only be provided to students in grades kindergarten through 6th who are residents of Texarkana, Ark.

The event will feature music, food, and free backpacks filled with snacks and a water bottle. It’ll be held Thursday, Aug. 10 at 1 Legion St. from 4 to 8 p.m. Entry is free.

For more information, call Tracie Lee at 870-779-4977, or Vickie Lacey or Adam Dalby at 870-779-4943.

