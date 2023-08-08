Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Sunshine this afternoon and a return to the hot tomorrow

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! We have seen some much-needed rainfall in the ArkLaTex but sadly most of you will have missed it by the time the rain moved out. We will warm up to the mid-90s for highs today across much of the region with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Portions of the ArkLaTex are under a Heat Advisory until 8 PM with the 4 southernmost counties in East Texas under Excessive Heat Warning.

Starting Wednesday, it’s back to hot and dry conditions across the entire region with highs returning to the upper 90s and lower 100s everywhere.

The rest of this forecast isn’t looking good as that massive ridge of high-pressure rebuilds across the ArkLaTex. We will likely see an extended stretch of dangerous heat and dry conditions that will last through the upcoming weekend. Highs each day will be in the triple digits with feels like temperatures exceeding 110 on most days. Drought conditions will continue to worsen and expand over the next week until we can get a more substantial change in the pattern.

