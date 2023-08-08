Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shreveport Farmers Market gets its own day; and you can vote for it to get national recognition

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In case you needed any more reasons to visit the Shreveport Farmers Market, Mayor Tom Arceneaux has now proclaimed Aug. 12, 2023, as Shreveport Farmers Market Day.

The market has been open for 37 consecutive summer seasons and is known to the community as a one-stop shop for local goods.

On Monday, Aug. 7, Emerie Eck Gentry, the manager of the market, joined KSLA to discuss the market’s big day, what the market has to offer and how the public can vote to help the market get some national recognition.

Here’s the QR code you’ll need to vote for Shreveport Farmers Market:

You can use this QR code to help Shreveport Farmers Market get national recognition. Just scan...
You can use this QR code to help Shreveport Farmers Market get national recognition. Just scan the code to cast your vote.

