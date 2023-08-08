Ribbon cutting ceremony held at Shreveport’s Louisiana Key Academy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held at a school in Shreveport Tuesday morning (Aug. 8) that’s the first of its kind for the parish.

School leaders were on-site at the Louisiana Key Academy’s new Shreveport campus to give more information to students, parents, and teachers.

Louisiana Key Academy focuses on helping children who struggle to read—educating children with dyslexia in an evidence-based curriculum.

”Key Academy is the first school serving students with dyslexia all over northwest Louisiana. We have students K-4, we have specialized training. We have been training all our teachers for the last couple weeks on how to work with students with just dyslexia,” said Pamela Barker, principal of Louisiana Key Academy. “We are modeled after Louisiana Key Academy in Baton Rouge, and that model is based on a Yale model for dyslexia and creativity, so it is very, very specialized. We are excited to be here in north Louisiana.”

Barker says children who have difficulty with spelling and are described as “slow readers”, but show great imagination and are fast thinkers could be candidates for screening. The dyslexia screenings and instruction are free. The school recently received a $35,000 grant from the Community Foundation of North Louisiana.

School starts Aug. 9; seats are still available for this tuition-free Type 2 charter school. The school’s other campuses are in Baton Rouge and Covington.

