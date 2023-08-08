Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Postpartum depression is real, sufferers are not alone and help is available, doctor says

Many women deal with postpartum depression after giving birth.
Many women deal with postpartum depression after giving birth.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 8, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Having a baby is a life-changing experience. It also can be a challenging time for parents, especially mothers who are suffering from postpartum depression.

Dr. Mila Shah-Bruce, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at LSU Health Shreveport, joined KSLA on Tuesday, Aug. 8 to talk about:

  • why it’s important to raise awareness,
  • some of the signs of postpartum depression,
  • how many people are affected by this common diagnosis,
  • how men also can have postpartum depression, and,
  • how you can help loved ones who may be experiencing the condition.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

MORE MIND MATTERS:

