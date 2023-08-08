Postpartum depression is real, sufferers are not alone and help is available, doctor says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Having a baby is a life-changing experience. It also can be a challenging time for parents, especially mothers who are suffering from postpartum depression.

Dr. Mila Shah-Bruce, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at LSU Health Shreveport, joined KSLA on Tuesday, Aug. 8 to talk about:

why it’s important to raise awareness,

some of the signs of postpartum depression,

how many people are affected by this common diagnosis,

how men also can have postpartum depression, and,

how you can help loved ones who may be experiencing the condition.

