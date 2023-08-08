Postpartum depression is real, sufferers are not alone and help is available, doctor says
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Having a baby is a life-changing experience. It also can be a challenging time for parents, especially mothers who are suffering from postpartum depression.
Dr. Mila Shah-Bruce, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at LSU Health Shreveport, joined KSLA on Tuesday, Aug. 8 to talk about:
- why it’s important to raise awareness,
- some of the signs of postpartum depression,
- how many people are affected by this common diagnosis,
- how men also can have postpartum depression, and,
- how you can help loved ones who may be experiencing the condition.
