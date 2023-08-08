Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Police searching for woman last seen near BAFB

Missing woman Ebony Hill
Missing woman Ebony Hill(Bossier City Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Ebony Hill was last seen around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 2 near the Barksdale Air Force Base. She weighs about 100 pounds, is 4′11, and has brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information on here whereabouts, please call BCPD at (318) 741-8977 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

