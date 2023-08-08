Police searching for woman last seen near BAFB

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Ebony Hill was last seen around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 2 near the Barksdale Air Force Base. She weighs about 100 pounds, is 4′11, and has brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information on here whereabouts, please call BCPD at (318) 741-8977 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

