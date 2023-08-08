Much needed rain for parts of the ArkLaTex today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Finally some rain for parts of the ArkLaTex this morning! I’m tracking several complexes of storms that continue to impact portions of southeast Oklahoma through much of southwest Arkansas and this activity will likely continue for several more hours. All of this is being driven by a stalled front in the region and some upper level energy moving in from the northwest. Locally heavy rain will be the main concern but isolated instances of large hail and damaging wind can’t be ruled out.

Unfortunately, most of the ArkLaTex will miss out on this rainfall with locations near and south of I-20 likely staying dry throughout the day. There will be a huge range in high temperatures today with places in Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma only reaching the low to mid 80s while locations near I-20 climb into the mid and upper 90s. Meanwhile farther south, highs will once again soar into the triple digits.

Starting Wednesday, it’s back to hot and dry conditions across the entire region with highs returning to the upper 90s and lower 100s everywhere.

The rest of this forecast isn’t looking good as that massive ridge of high pressure rebuilds across the ArkLaTex. We will likely see an extended stretch of dangerous heat and dry conditions that will last through the upcoming weekend. Highs each day will be in the triple digits with feels like temperatures exceeding 110 on most days.

Drought conditions will continue to worsen and expand over the next week until we can get a more substantial change in the pattern.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

