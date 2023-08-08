Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Galilee Baptist Church offering free haircuts, backpacks(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Galilee Baptist Church is hosting a Back-to-School Bash!

Free backpacks and hygiene packs will be available, as well as free haircuts, braiding and wellness checks. Kids will also be able to get their face painted among other fun activities!

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Galilee Baptist Church Life Center at 1500 Pierre Avenue.

