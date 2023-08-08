Dry conditions, lack of rainfall lay the foundation for potentially dangerous wildfires

(KSLA) — Dry weather in the ArkLaTex is setting the foundation for potentially dangerous wildfire conditions. In addition to several East Texas counties, all of Louisiana now is under a burn ban.

“The lack of rainfall and the dry conditions mean if someone is doing some outdoor burning and for some reason that burning got out of control, it’d be very easy under these reasons for that fire to spread,” KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle said.

The Louisiana state fire marshal’s office is banning creating brush fires because of the potential for fires to get out of control.

“Brush piles, small or big, they just need to be on hold for the time being because with dry conditions, you never know what’s going to happen,” spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said. “A gust of wind or really anything that could happen to get it out of control. And once it’s out of control, then you’re putting other property into danger and possibly other lives.”

Monitored outdoor cooking is an exception to this ban.

“Something small, controlled and recreational for cooking type of reasons, those are OK, because certainly we know that most people are staying in place with those items and keeping an eye on it,” Rodrigue said.

Gregg County is among East Texas counties under burn bans.

“What we’re trying to do is prevent those accidental ignitions, prevent our local resources from being overwhelmed at one time because, like I said, those volunteer fire departments struggle as it is every day out there. And those guys, we want to make sure we can help them as much as we can,” Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore said.

There is a remedy for these burn bans.

“Once we do start to get some appreciable rain back in here, then those burn bans will start to be dropped across the area,” Castle said.

Caddo Fire District 4 combats a wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, that charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of Caddo Parish. (Source: Caddo Fire District 4)

Gregg County commissioners have issued a burn ban for the county as of Monday.

