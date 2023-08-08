Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

DISD officials say 4-day school week shows positive results

By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Class is back in session in the Dekalb Independent School District, and there’s a new leader in charge.

Donna McDaniels is taking over as superintendent after working 25 years as an educator.

“We are expecting a great year here at Dekalb ISD.”

Students in this district operate on a four-day school week. DISD experimented with the schedule last school year, with leaders seeing positive results.

“We wanted to improve the staff morale have the staff retention rate increase, and we did just that,” said Principal Clayton Little.

He says student attendance has also gone up.

Officials say first day enrollment higher is higher this year than in past years. There are around 863 students in DISD and 130 teachers and staff.

