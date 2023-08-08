Congressman Mike Johnson hosts town hall meetings in 3 parishes

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Congressman Mike Johnson held three town hall meetings in multiple parishes Tuesday, August 8.

“Congress is in a district work period, and so one of the most important things we do in Congress is go and visit and be with the people we represent in Washington,” he said.

Johnson, who represents the 4th Congressional District of Louisiana, spoke with residents across the state by hosting meetings in Desoto, Red River and Bienville Parishes.

At the town hall meeting in Coushatta, Johnson discussed several controversial topics with Red River Parish residents, including if he plans to endorse former president, Donald Trump, again in the 2024 presidential election.

“Even when everyone doesn’t agree on the issues, it’s great to have that discussion. This is what the founding fathers intended, that we would have debate and discussion on policy issues, and there are a lot of issues on everybody’s minds,”

The congressman says he plans to host more town hall meetings in the future.

“We’ll have more town halls in the fall. We typically go on social media and announce them days in advance, so everyone can arrange schedules to come if they want to participate,” Johnson said. “And we encourage everybody to come out because the bigger the crowd, the better, and we enjoy the interaction.”

