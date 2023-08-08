City Council to continue discussing how to spend fines levied by school zone speed cameras

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport City Council members today are continuing their discussion of how to spend fines levied by school zone speed cameras.

The session began at 3 p.m. in Government Plaza. Watch it here:

One proposal would give:

50% to the Shreveport Police Department,

30% to the Streets Special Revenue Fund,

15% to the North Louisiana Criminalistics Lab, and,

5% to the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center.

Another proposal would allocate:

40% to the Public Safety Special Revenue Fund,

30% to the Streets Special Revenue Fund,

20% to the Shreveport Early Start Initiative, and,

10% to the Financial Empowerment Center.

Agenda for Shreveport City Council meeting Aug. 8, 2023:

