City Council to continue discussing how to spend fines levied by school zone speed cameras
There have been at least two proposals on how to allocate the revenues
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport City Council members today are continuing their discussion of how to spend fines levied by school zone speed cameras.
One proposal would give:
- 50% to the Shreveport Police Department,
- 30% to the Streets Special Revenue Fund,
- 15% to the North Louisiana Criminalistics Lab, and,
- 5% to the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center.
Another proposal would allocate:
- 40% to the Public Safety Special Revenue Fund,
- 30% to the Streets Special Revenue Fund,
- 20% to the Shreveport Early Start Initiative, and,
- 10% to the Financial Empowerment Center.
