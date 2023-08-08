Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

City Council to continue discussing how to spend fines levied by school zone speed cameras

There have been at least two proposals on how to allocate the revenues
Shreveport City Council members are deciding how to spend fines levied by speed enforcement...
Shreveport City Council members are deciding how to spend fines levied by speed enforcement cameras in school zones.(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen and Donna Keeya
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport City Council members today are continuing their discussion of how to spend fines levied by school zone speed cameras.

The session began at 3 p.m. in Government Plaza. Watch it here:

One proposal would give:

  • 50% to the Shreveport Police Department,
  • 30% to the Streets Special Revenue Fund,
  • 15% to the North Louisiana Criminalistics Lab, and,
  • 5% to the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center.

Another proposal would allocate:

  • 40% to the Public Safety Special Revenue Fund,
  • 30% to the Streets Special Revenue Fund,
  • 20% to the Shreveport Early Start Initiative, and,
  • 10% to the Financial Empowerment Center.

Agenda for Shreveport City Council meeting Aug. 8, 2023:

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugs were provided for Traaveryous George & Dekendrey Erayveon due to the charge of felon in...
26 people arrested in downtown Shreveport over weekend
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating infant drowning
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Dequanis Williams, DOB: 7/4/2001
Man accused of robbing Brookshire’s employees at gunpoint
FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move

Latest News

Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
YOUR VOTE: Candidates who’ve qualified for Oct. election in north La.
Nacogdoches County
EATON/Cooper Power Systems expansion to add 218 new jobs in Nacogdoches
David Boyd, 40
Caddo Parish sex offender arrested for alleged sexual relationship with juvenile
Missing woman Ebony Hill
Police searching for woman last seen near BAFB