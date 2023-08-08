Caddo Parish sex offender arrested in Bossier for alleged sexual relationship with juvenile

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A registered sex offender in Caddo Parish is facing new charges after reportedly having a sexual relationship with a minor in Bossier Parish.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says David Boyd, 40, was arrested in Caddo Parish on Aug. 2 after allegedly entering into a sexual relationship with a juvenile. Officials say Boyd met the victim through social media and began a sexual relationship, which reportedly lasted for several years. Boyd is facing the following charges:

Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile (2 counts)

Indecent behavior with a juvenile

Computer-aided solicitation of a minor

Failure to notify law enforcement of change of residence

Boyd was booked into Bossier Max with a bond of nearly one million dollars ($975,000).

“The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively investigate and track down those who choose to victimize the most innocent in our society, our children,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.