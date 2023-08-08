Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Caddo Parish sex offender arrested in Bossier for alleged sexual relationship with juvenile

David Boyd, 40
David Boyd, 40(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A registered sex offender in Caddo Parish is facing new charges after reportedly having a sexual relationship with a minor in Bossier Parish.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says David Boyd, 40, was arrested in Caddo Parish on Aug. 2 after allegedly entering into a sexual relationship with a juvenile. Officials say Boyd met the victim through social media and began a sexual relationship, which reportedly lasted for several years. Boyd is facing the following charges:

  • Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile (2 counts)
  • Indecent behavior with a juvenile
  • Computer-aided solicitation of a minor
  • Failure to notify law enforcement of change of residence

Boyd was booked into Bossier Max with a bond of nearly one million dollars ($975,000).

“The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively investigate and track down those who choose to victimize the most innocent in our society, our children,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugs were provided for Traaveryous George & Dekendrey Erayveon due to the charge of felon in...
26 people arrested in downtown Shreveport over weekend
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating infant drowning
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Dequanis Williams, DOB: 7/4/2001
Man accused of robbing Brookshire’s employees at gunpoint
FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move

Latest News

Missing woman Ebony Hill
Police searching for woman last seen near BAFB
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16 La. residents died from heat-related causes in June and July, officials say
Caddo School District wants prospective teachers to know "big dreams start here"
Caddo takes initiative to address teacher shortage
Caddo Fire District 4 combats a wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, that charred about an acre along...
Dry conditions, lack of rainfall lay the foundation for potentially dangerous wildfires