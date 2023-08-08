Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

18-wheeler wreck blocks lanes on I-20 E at Lakeshore Drive

18-wheeler wreck blocks lanes on I-20 E at Lakeshore Drive
18-wheeler wreck blocks lanes on I-20 E at Lakeshore Drive(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the LaDOTD, two left lanes are blocked on I-20 E due to an 18-wheeler wreck.

Morning commuters may want to take a different route or give yourself extra time if driving on I-20 E at Lakeshore Drive.

There’s no information at this time on any potential injuries.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY WITH KSLA NEWS 12 FOR UPDATES.

Talco man killed after ATV rollover in Titus County