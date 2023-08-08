18-wheeler wreck blocks lanes on I-20 E at Lakeshore Drive
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the LaDOTD, two left lanes are blocked on I-20 E due to an 18-wheeler wreck.
Morning commuters may want to take a different route or give yourself extra time if driving on I-20 E at Lakeshore Drive.
There’s no information at this time on any potential injuries.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY WITH KSLA NEWS 12 FOR UPDATES.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.