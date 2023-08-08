Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

16 La. residents died from heat-related causes in June and July, officials say

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There were 16 Louisiana residents who died from heat-related causes during the months of June and July, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Officials said the number of deaths in 2023 is already much higher than the average amount of heat-related deaths Louisiana typically sees every year. On average, about 10 people die from the heat every year. Thousands more are treated in emergency rooms.

RELATED: Experts urge pregnant women to stay safe in extreme heat

According to a report from LDH, parishes in the northern part of the state had the highest hospitalization rates between the years 2010 and 2020. The report also said that men accounted for 81% of emergency room visits and 87% of hospitalizations. To read the full report, click here.

RELATED: Working in the heat? Here are some tips to keep you cool

Officials with LDH released the below tips to stay safe in the heat:

  • Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
  • Seek shade or air-conditioned spaces. Limit time spent outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day.
  • Dress appropriately. Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing to help your body stay cool.
  • Check on vulnerable individuals. Keep an eye on older adults, children, and those with chronic medical conditions. Ensure they are staying cool and well-hydrated.
  • Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Temperatures inside a vehicle can skyrocket dangerously fast, even with open windows.
  • Take cool showers or baths. Refresh yourself with cool water to lower your body temperature.
  • Limit strenuous activities. If you exercise or work outside, schedule these activities during cooler parts of the day.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugs were provided for Traaveryous George & Dekendrey Erayveon due to the charge of felon in...
26 people arrested in downtown Shreveport over weekend
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating infant drowning
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Dequanis Williams, DOB: 7/4/2001
Man accused of robbing Brookshire’s employees at gunpoint
FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move

Latest News

Missing woman Ebony Hill
Police searching for woman last seen near BAFB
Caddo School District wants prospective teachers to know "big dreams start here"
Caddo takes initiative to address teacher shortage
Caddo Fire District 4 combats a wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, that charred about an acre along...
Dry conditions, lack of rainfall lay the foundation for potentially dangerous wildfires
Plenty of local produce, art, jewelry, prepared foods, and more are available at the Shreveport...
Shreveport Farmers Market gets its own day; and you can vote for it to get national recognition