Young students take a free CPR class

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As students prepare to head back to school, an ArkLaTex business provided some the opportunity to take a free CPR class.

Students were able to learn why CPR is important and how to respond in an emergency situation.

Love CPR & First Aid owner Tierney Washington said the course also was able to show students how they can help their community. “I think that if our children know how to respond in an event of an emergency, it could definitely cut down on some of our deaths,” she said.

“Some basic information that some youths just dont know because they’ve never been able to learn that information; no one has ever told them,” Washington explained. “Just basically learning how to call 911 or to recognize if the emergency is a minor emergency or life-threatening emergency. Just so they know to respond and know how important it is that they can help their community.”

The students also were able to get their blood pressure checked, received a backpack with back-to-school supplies and participated in a free workout.

The class takes place Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. at SWEAT w/JESS Fitness Studio & Events, located at 7633 Pines Rd.

