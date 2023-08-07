WATCH: Massive fire erupts overnight at Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland

From TMX

GARLAND, Texas - One person sustained minor injuries when a fire broke out at a Sherwin-Williams paint plant in Texas early Monday morning, officials said.

An explosion was heard as the fire broke out at the plant in the area of 701 South Shiloh Road in Garland, a suburb of Dallas, at around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Videos shared by Twitter user @itss_jasonn show flames rising from the building early Monday. The Garland Police Department and Garland Fire Department can be seen at the site as fire crews extinguish the blaze.

Per reports, one employee who sustained minor injuries was transported to the hospital and later released.

“Multiple roadways in and around the location are CLOSED,” Garland Police tweeted early Monday. “Please find alternate routes and expect heavy delays.”

