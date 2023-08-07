SPD reminds drivers to slow down in school zones

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION FROM THE SHREVEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Public schools in Shreveport resume classes on August 9. That means drivers will once again need to be mindful of school zones and SLOW DOWN! Since we started photo-enforced school zones, we have seen an 89% reduction in speeding vehicles on average throughout the city.

The city and its contractor, Blueline Solutions, have been working over the summer to improve the signage in the school zones where camera enforcement occurs so that when school starts, drivers will be warned that school zone speed limits are in effect. To reinforce the message, colorful temporary signage is being placed in the school zones.

The enforcement times will be the same ones in effect at the end of last school year:

Elementary schools - 6:30 AM-8:30 AM and 2:00 PM-4:00 PM

Middle schools - 7:00 AM-9:00 AM and 2:30 PM-4:30 PM

High schools - 7:30 AM-9:30 AM and 2:30 PM-4:30 PM.

Here is a list of all the schools in Shreveport where camera enforcement will resume on August 9:

Booker T Washington High School - Milam St.

Caddo Magnet High School - Viking Ln.

Caddo Career & Technology Center - Union Ave.

Capt. Shreve High School - E. King’s Hwy

CE Byrd High School - Line Ave.

Green Oaks High School - Thomas E Howard Dr.

Huntington High School S - Raspberry Lane

Southwood High School - Walker Rd.

Woodlawn High School - Wyngate Blvd.

AMI Kids Middle School- Lakeshore Dr.& San Jacinto St.

Ridgewood Middle School - Baird Rd.

Youree Dr. Middle School - Carroll St.

AC Steere Elementary School - Ockley Dr.

Atkins Elementary School - Vincent Ave.

Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary School - Linwood Ave. & Corbitt St.

Claiborne Fundamental Elementary School - Claiborne Ave.

Creswell Elementary School -Creswell Ave.& Highlands Ave.

Fairfield Elementary School -Fairfield Ave.

Forest Hill Elementary School - Baird Rd.

Judson Elementary School- Jewella Ave.

Linwood Elementary School - Linwood Ave.

Queensborough Elementary School - Missouri Ave.

Riverside Elementary School Dixie Garden Dr.

Southern Hills Elementary School - Kingston Rd.

Summerfield Elementary School - Ardis Taylor Dr.

Sunset Acres Elementary School – Sunnybrook &W Canal Blvd.

Westwood Elementary School - Jewella Ave.

Calvary Baptist Academy - Linwood Ave.

