Summer Heat Safety Tips

Some showers possible tomorrow morning

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Today and tomorrow are the most different days in the weather compared to the last two weeks. The triple-digits are not a guarantee today though some folks may see 100 degrees. The main inhibitor to heating will likely be cloud cover. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place until 8 PM for most of the ArkLaTex.

Later tonight into Tuesday morning, several complexes of storms will likely develop and ride southeast along the stationary front mentioned earlier. These could impact locations north of I-20 bringing some very beneficial rainfall and relief from this awful heat. There will likely be a wide range in high temperatures on Tuesday with places near the I-30 corridor likely staying in the upper 80s and low 90s. Meanwhile, locations south and west will once again soar into the triple digits.

Unfortunately, this break will be short-lived as the massive ridge of high pressure responsible for all this heat begins to shift east into the ArkLaTex once again. We will quickly heat back up and dry out by midweek and then this dangerous heat will continue for the rest of the week. Highs will quickly return to the triple digits for the entire ArkLaTex on Wednesday and then remain there all the way through Friday with feels like temperatures exceeding 110 yet again.

