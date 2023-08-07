Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

New La. ‘I Voted’ stickers unveiled

The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin showed off the brand-new stickers during an unveiling ceremony at the Louisiana State Archives.

The artwork for this year’s sticker is called “Confidence,” and was created by Jefferson Parish artist, Becky Fos.

The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.(WAFB)
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.(WAFB)

“We are extremely grateful to Ms. Fos for creating another beautiful, original work of art to grace Louisiana’s ‘I Voted’ stickers for the second year in a row. Her expressive use of color provides a creative twist on iconic Louisiana imagery,” Ardoin said.

Voters will receive the stickers when they vote at the polls for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary Election and the Nov. 18 Gubernatorial General Election.

Officials added voters should check their voter registration and make any necessary updates before the fall elections by logging into the GeauxVote online voter portal at voterportal.sos.la.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Latangie Noiel, DOB: 5/5/1997, and Najah Phillips, DOB: 11/13/1994
2 women arrested in violent dispute in MLK neighborhood
Shooting in Minot
Woman dead after shot in crossfire while trying to help brother; man surrenders self to SPD
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment
Man shot in dispute dies; coroner releases name of victim
A vehicle struck a tree near Center, Texas.
Man ejected from vehicle during fatal crash

Latest News

Left to right: Latangie Noiel, DOB: 5/5/1997, and Najah Phillips, DOB: 11/13/1994
2 women arrested in violent dispute in MLK neighborhood
East Texas air conditioner repair companies see increased demand
New Orleans police said a sleeping boy was shot in the head early Sunday (Aug. 6) when a bullet...
Man arrested after toddler is shot in head while sleeping in New Orleans apartment, NOPD says
Kids learn how to do hold their hands to do chest compressions while doing CPR from Love CPR &...
Young students take a free CPR class