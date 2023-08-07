Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Much needed rain for parts of the ArkLaTex

By Matt Jones
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After several weeks of blistering heat and dry conditions, we finally have some relief on the way for parts of the ArkLaTex over the next few days! A stationary front will set up north of I-20 bringing the potential of storms and some cooler air for the northern half of the region but unfortunately not everyone will benefit from this.

Starting off this morning, we are already tracking some storms just north of the ArkLaTex and some of these could sneak south, impacting locations near the I-30 corridor as we head through midday. For the rest of the region, it will be another dry and dangerously hot day with temperatures along and south of I-20 once again reaching the triple digits. Feels like temperatures will again climb above 110 and we have another Excessive Heat Warning for most of the region.

Later tonight into Tuesday morning, several complexes of storms will likely develop and ride southeast along the stationary front mentioned earlier. These could impact locations north of I-20 bringing some very beneficial rainfall and relief from this awful heat. There will likely be a wide range in high temperatures on Tuesday with places near the I-30 corridor likely staying in the upper 80s and low 90s. Meanwhile, locations south and west will once again soar into the triple digits.

Unfortunately this break will be short lived as the massive ridge of high pressure responsible for all this heat begins to shift east into the ArkLaTex once again. We will quickly heat back up and dry out by midweek and then this dangerous heat will continue for the rest of the week.

Highs will quickly return to the triple digits for the entire ArkLaTex on Wednesday and then remain there all the way through Friday with feels like temperatures exceeding 110 yet again.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman shot during dispute with neighbor
Woman shot during dispute in MLK neighborhood
Shooting in Minot
Woman dead after shot in crossfire while trying to help brother; man surrenders self to SPD
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment
Man shot in dispute dies; coroner releases name of victim
A vehicle struck a tree near Center, Texas.
Man ejected from vehicle during fatal crash

Latest News

Much needed rain on the way
Matt's morning weather update
One more day of heat and humidity before we get some relief for some in the ArkLaTex
Oppressive heat returns for tomorrow
One more day of heat and humidity before we get some relief for some in the ArkLaTex
CJ's Sunday evening weather update
Some relief is possibly on the way for areas north and east of I-20
CJ's Sunday afternoon weather update