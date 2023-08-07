Much needed rain for parts of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After several weeks of blistering heat and dry conditions, we finally have some relief on the way for parts of the ArkLaTex over the next few days! A stationary front will set up north of I-20 bringing the potential of storms and some cooler air for the northern half of the region but unfortunately not everyone will benefit from this.

Starting off this morning, we are already tracking some storms just north of the ArkLaTex and some of these could sneak south, impacting locations near the I-30 corridor as we head through midday. For the rest of the region, it will be another dry and dangerously hot day with temperatures along and south of I-20 once again reaching the triple digits. Feels like temperatures will again climb above 110 and we have another Excessive Heat Warning for most of the region.

Later tonight into Tuesday morning, several complexes of storms will likely develop and ride southeast along the stationary front mentioned earlier. These could impact locations north of I-20 bringing some very beneficial rainfall and relief from this awful heat. There will likely be a wide range in high temperatures on Tuesday with places near the I-30 corridor likely staying in the upper 80s and low 90s. Meanwhile, locations south and west will once again soar into the triple digits.

Unfortunately this break will be short lived as the massive ridge of high pressure responsible for all this heat begins to shift east into the ArkLaTex once again. We will quickly heat back up and dry out by midweek and then this dangerous heat will continue for the rest of the week.

Highs will quickly return to the triple digits for the entire ArkLaTex on Wednesday and then remain there all the way through Friday with feels like temperatures exceeding 110 yet again.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.