Man accused of robbing Brookshire’s employees at gunpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is now under arrest for reportedly robbing a local grocery store.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Aug. 6 around 9:30 p.m., officers were called out to the 3600 block of Pines Road about an armed robbery. Police say employees at the Brookshire’s were taking cash from the gas station into the main store when they were confronted by an armed man. Police say this man took an undisclosed amount of money from the employees while threatening them at gunpoint.

Officers who were in the area later saw a man matching the description of the suspect in the 6400 block of Joy Drive. He was detained and identified as Dequanis Williams, 22. Officers were able to find the weapon reportedly used in the robbery and identified Williams as the suspect.

Williams was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery.

