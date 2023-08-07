Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”(Clay County, Missouri Sheriff's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A Missouri driver caught the attention of police with a unique license plate.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement tried to pull over a vehicle this weekend for a traffic violation, but the driver took off.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped, and the two people inside were arrested by a Claycomo Police Department officer and a sheriff’s deputy.

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the license plate to Facebook with a caption that read, in part, “A good way to avoid the attention of law enforcement while driving is not to flee from a traffic stop and not have a license plate that says, ‘WE HIGH.’”

The sheriff’s office told KCTV the case remains under investigation and the two people have not yet been charged with any crimes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Latangie Noiel, DOB: 5/5/1997, and Najah Phillips, DOB: 11/13/1994
2 women arrested in violent dispute in MLK neighborhood
Shooting in Minot
Woman dead after shot in crossfire while trying to help brother; man surrenders self to SPD
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment
Man shot in dispute dies; coroner releases name of victim
A vehicle struck a tree near Center, Texas.
Man ejected from vehicle during fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Trump lawyers say proposed protective order is too broad, urge judge to impose more limited rules
FILE - A sign for Yellow Corp. trucking company stands outside its facility Monday, July 31,...
Meme stocks are back as investors buy shares of beaten-down companies such as Yellow and Tupperware
Officials in South Carolina said a newborn baby was found abandoned in some bushes.
Newborn baby girl found abandoned in bushes, police say
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
3 dead after charter bus crash on interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say
In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An...
Attorneys for 3 last-known survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre appeal dismissed reparations case