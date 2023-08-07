Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Converse High officials ready to welcome students back to class

Home of the Wildcats
Converse High School in Sabine Parish
Converse High School in Sabine Parish(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Students in Sabine Parish are one of the districts headed back to school on Monday, Aug. 7!

KSLA’s Michael Barnes went out to Converse High School to speak with officials on the new year and help greet the teens.

Principal Terry Webb says she loves watching students grow and is very proud of them.

“We have put forth so much effort from the teachers to the students, parents, even grandparents, to work with our students academically. We are like one big family.”

WATCH INTERVIEWS WITH WEBB, STAFF & TEACHERS>>

