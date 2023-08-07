Converse High officials ready to welcome students back to class

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Students in Sabine Parish are one of the districts headed back to school on Monday, Aug. 7!

KSLA’s Michael Barnes went out to Converse High School to speak with officials on the new year and help greet the teens.

Principal Terry Webb says she loves watching students grow and is very proud of them.

“We have put forth so much effort from the teachers to the students, parents, even grandparents, to work with our students academically. We are like one big family.”

