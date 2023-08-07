Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating infant drowning

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 14-month-old child is dead after a drowning incident.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were dispatched to Atlanta Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in response to reports of a child who drowned in a bathtub.

The child was later treated at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital and then flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Dallas where they were later pronounce dead.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

