Bossier Parish vape shops cited for allegedly selling to persons under 21

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A couple of vape shops in Bossier Parish have been cited for allegedly selling products to those under 21.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Aug. 5, narcotics agents issued citations for two store clerks for reportedly selling vapes containing nicotine to people under the age of 21. Eighteen other stores did not sell vapes to underage customers, the sheriff’s office says.

STORES CITED

318 Cloudz – 2307 E Texas St., Suite 200, Bossier City

The Cannabis Shop – 2100 Benton Rd., Suite B, Bossier City

STORES NOT CITED

Royal Vapes – 1000 Hwy. 80, Haughton

Tech Pros 318 – 2091 Stockwell Rd., Suite 12, Bossier City

Shed Express – 4609 Shed Rd., Bossier City

Shed Road Mini Mart – 3010 Shed Rd., Bossier City

Hello Hookah – 1444 Airline Dr., Bossier City

Pro Smoke and Vape – 1300 Airline Dr., Suite D, Bossier City

3D Smoke Shop – 1131 Airline Dr., Suite A1, Bossier City

Circle K – 2470 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City

Odditeaze – 2914 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City

Pro Smoke and Vape #2, 4970 Barksdale Blvd., Suite 200, Bossier City

Happy Hippie – 1605 Benton Rd., Suite N, Bossier City

Aces Vape Shop – 2128 Benton Rd., Bossier City

Sam’s Smoke Shop – 6370 Benton Rd., Benton

Cypress Shak – 1115 Hwy. 162, Benton

Circle K – 5302 Airline Dr., Bossier City

Exxon Food Mart – 4903 Airline Dr., Bossier City

Circle K – 4151 Airline Dr., Bossier City

Royal Vapes – 4092 Airline Dr., Bossier City

“We make these checks periodically to ensure the stores comply with the law,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “This is just one way we can ensure the safety of our young people in our parish.”

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.