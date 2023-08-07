Bossier Parish vape shops cited for allegedly selling to persons under 21
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A couple of vape shops in Bossier Parish have been cited for allegedly selling products to those under 21.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Aug. 5, narcotics agents issued citations for two store clerks for reportedly selling vapes containing nicotine to people under the age of 21. Eighteen other stores did not sell vapes to underage customers, the sheriff’s office says.
STORES CITED
- 318 Cloudz – 2307 E Texas St., Suite 200, Bossier City
- The Cannabis Shop – 2100 Benton Rd., Suite B, Bossier City
STORES NOT CITED
- Royal Vapes – 1000 Hwy. 80, Haughton
- Tech Pros 318 – 2091 Stockwell Rd., Suite 12, Bossier City
- Shed Express – 4609 Shed Rd., Bossier City
- Shed Road Mini Mart – 3010 Shed Rd., Bossier City
- Hello Hookah – 1444 Airline Dr., Bossier City
- Pro Smoke and Vape – 1300 Airline Dr., Suite D, Bossier City
- 3D Smoke Shop – 1131 Airline Dr., Suite A1, Bossier City
- Circle K – 2470 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City
- Odditeaze – 2914 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City
- Pro Smoke and Vape #2, 4970 Barksdale Blvd., Suite 200, Bossier City
- Happy Hippie – 1605 Benton Rd., Suite N, Bossier City
- Aces Vape Shop – 2128 Benton Rd., Bossier City
- Sam’s Smoke Shop – 6370 Benton Rd., Benton
- Cypress Shak – 1115 Hwy. 162, Benton
- Circle K – 5302 Airline Dr., Bossier City
- Exxon Food Mart – 4903 Airline Dr., Bossier City
- Circle K – 4151 Airline Dr., Bossier City
- Royal Vapes – 4092 Airline Dr., Bossier City
“We make these checks periodically to ensure the stores comply with the law,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “This is just one way we can ensure the safety of our young people in our parish.”
