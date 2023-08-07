Boat launch on Caddo Lake closing for remainder of August for repairs

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Earl G. Williamson Park public boat launch on Caddo Lake will be closed for most of the month of August, parish government officials announced Monday, Aug. 7.

While the boat launch will be closed, the park will remain open.

“Safety remains our priority for the citizens of Caddo Parish,” said Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley. “We know that many of our citizens enjoy our boat launch, and these repairs will allow safe and better access to Caddo Lake.”

The following other boat launches can still be used during this time:

Drift Inn Landing, 10166 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport

By The Lake Boat Ramp, 205 State Route 538, Mooringsport (next to the historic Caddo Lake Drawbridge)

Repairs should be done by Aug 30, parish officials say.

