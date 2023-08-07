88-year-old woman dies in pedestrian-vehicle wreck in Marshall, Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Marshall, Texas, police have released the name of the pedestrian who died after being struck by a car Friday night.

She is 88-year-old Marlene Floyd, of Marshall.

The wreck occurred about 10:40 p.m. Friday (Aug. 4) in the 2600 block of East Houston Street. That’s where police said they found Floyd, who had succumbed to her injuries.

The 71-year-old driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, authorities report. No charge has been filed.

“It is a tragedy for all involved. We will keep these families in our prayers,” Police Chief Cliff Carruth said in a news release. He noted that these types of wrecks are all too common and stressed the importance of both drivers and pedestrians paying full attention to the road.

