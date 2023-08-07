26 people arrested in downtown Shreveport over weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it had a busy weekend downtown Aug. 5 and 6.

Chief Wayne Smith says he and his command staff placed officers in strategic locations to address areas of concern. As a result, 26 people were arrested over the weekend for various crimes.

Those arrested are:

John Bell, 31 (possession of schedule I narcotics)

Stephanie Burd, 53 (suspended driver’s license)

Kevin Burroughs, 30 (entering/remaining after being forbidden)

Recaro Coleman, 37 (possession/distribution/manufacture of schedule II narcotics)

Kirby W. Crow, 44 (manufacture/distribution/possession of schedule I narcotics and possession of marijuana)

Anthony C. Feaster

Traaveryous George, 25 (felon in possession of a firearm)

Eric Green

Darnell Hawkins, 26 (interfering with police investigation)

John Herboso

Brodrick D. Jefferson, 28 (battery of a dating partner)

Jaravion T. Johnson, 32 (manufacture/distribution/possession of schedule I narcotics and possession of marijuana)

Lakisha Johnson, 39 (criminal trespassing)

Sarah L. Kimble, 26 (resisting an officer)

Donterrius Llyod, 28 (operating a vehicle while intoxicated)

Scott Lopez, 42 (fugitive)

Artayvious Lynn, 27 (resisting with force/violence)

Davieon McBrier, 28 (fugitive)

Keyuntay Raheem Murphy, 24 (possession of schedule I narcotics)

Lyntreya Nash

Jemarcus M. Odell, 34 (possession of schedule II narcotics)

Dekendrey Erayveon Reddix, 30 (domestic abuse aggravated assault)

John Sojka, 20 (reckless operation of a vehicle)

Thomas Turner

Tagaris Q. Washington, 27 (fugitive)

Kentrell Watson, 39 (resisting an officer)

*NOTE: Booking information was not provided for Feaster, Green, Herboso, Nash, and Turner.

