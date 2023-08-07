26 people arrested in downtown Shreveport over weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it had a busy weekend downtown Aug. 5 and 6.
Chief Wayne Smith says he and his command staff placed officers in strategic locations to address areas of concern. As a result, 26 people were arrested over the weekend for various crimes.
Those arrested are:
- John Bell, 31 (possession of schedule I narcotics)
- Stephanie Burd, 53 (suspended driver’s license)
- Kevin Burroughs, 30 (entering/remaining after being forbidden)
- Recaro Coleman, 37 (possession/distribution/manufacture of schedule II narcotics)
- Kirby W. Crow, 44 (manufacture/distribution/possession of schedule I narcotics and possession of marijuana)
- Anthony C. Feaster
- Traaveryous George, 25 (felon in possession of a firearm)
- Eric Green
- Darnell Hawkins, 26 (interfering with police investigation)
- John Herboso
- Brodrick D. Jefferson, 28 (battery of a dating partner)
- Jaravion T. Johnson, 32 (manufacture/distribution/possession of schedule I narcotics and possession of marijuana)
- Lakisha Johnson, 39 (criminal trespassing)
- Sarah L. Kimble, 26 (resisting an officer)
- Donterrius Llyod, 28 (operating a vehicle while intoxicated)
- Scott Lopez, 42 (fugitive)
- Artayvious Lynn, 27 (resisting with force/violence)
- Davieon McBrier, 28 (fugitive)
- Keyuntay Raheem Murphy, 24 (possession of schedule I narcotics)
- Lyntreya Nash
- Jemarcus M. Odell, 34 (possession of schedule II narcotics)
- Dekendrey Erayveon Reddix, 30 (domestic abuse aggravated assault)
- John Sojka, 20 (reckless operation of a vehicle)
- Thomas Turner
- Tagaris Q. Washington, 27 (fugitive)
- Kentrell Watson, 39 (resisting an officer)
*NOTE: Booking information was not provided for Feaster, Green, Herboso, Nash, and Turner.
