Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

26 people arrested in downtown Shreveport over weekend

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it had a busy weekend downtown Aug. 5 and 6.

Chief Wayne Smith says he and his command staff placed officers in strategic locations to address areas of concern. As a result, 26 people were arrested over the weekend for various crimes.

Those arrested are:

  • John Bell, 31 (possession of schedule I narcotics)
  • Stephanie Burd, 53 (suspended driver’s license)
  • Kevin Burroughs, 30 (entering/remaining after being forbidden)
  • Recaro Coleman, 37 (possession/distribution/manufacture of schedule II narcotics)
  • Kirby W. Crow, 44 (manufacture/distribution/possession of schedule I narcotics and possession of marijuana)
  • Anthony C. Feaster
  • Traaveryous George, 25 (felon in possession of a firearm)
  • Eric Green
  • Darnell Hawkins, 26 (interfering with police investigation)
  • John Herboso
  • Brodrick D. Jefferson, 28 (battery of a dating partner)
  • Jaravion T. Johnson, 32 (manufacture/distribution/possession of schedule I narcotics and possession of marijuana)
  • Lakisha Johnson, 39 (criminal trespassing)
  • Sarah L. Kimble, 26 (resisting an officer)
  • Donterrius Llyod, 28 (operating a vehicle while intoxicated)
  • Scott Lopez, 42 (fugitive)
  • Artayvious Lynn, 27 (resisting with force/violence)
  • Davieon McBrier, 28 (fugitive)
  • Keyuntay Raheem Murphy, 24 (possession of schedule I narcotics)
  • Lyntreya Nash
  • Jemarcus M. Odell, 34 (possession of schedule II narcotics)
  • Dekendrey Erayveon Reddix, 30 (domestic abuse aggravated assault)
  • John Sojka, 20 (reckless operation of a vehicle)
  • Thomas Turner
  • Tagaris Q. Washington, 27 (fugitive)
  • Kentrell Watson, 39 (resisting an officer)

*NOTE: Booking information was not provided for Feaster, Green, Herboso, Nash, and Turner.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Latangie Noiel, DOB: 5/5/1997, and Najah Phillips, DOB: 11/13/1994
2 women arrested in violent dispute in MLK neighborhood
Shooting in Minot
Woman dead after shot in crossfire while trying to help brother; man surrenders self to SPD
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment
Man shot in dispute dies; coroner releases name of victim
A vehicle struck a tree near Center, Texas.
Man ejected from vehicle during fatal crash

Latest News

The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
New La. ‘I Voted’ stickers unveiled
Left to right: Latangie Noiel, DOB: 5/5/1997, and Najah Phillips, DOB: 11/13/1994
2 women arrested in violent dispute in MLK neighborhood
East Texas air conditioner repair companies see increased demand
New Orleans police said a sleeping boy was shot in the head early Sunday (Aug. 6) when a bullet...
Man arrested after toddler is shot in head while sleeping in New Orleans apartment, NOPD says