Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUKON, Okla. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-a restaurant in Oklahoma.

According to the Yukon Police Department, the toddler was walking with his parents when he was hit in the drive-thru lane around lunchtime.

The child was taken to a trauma hospital where he died from his injuries.

The police department is investigating the collision to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Family members identified the child as Ismael Perez. They created a GoFundMe to help the toddler’s mother with funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Latangie Noiel, DOB: 5/5/1997, and Najah Phillips, DOB: 11/13/1994
2 women arrested in violent dispute in MLK neighborhood
Shooting in Minot
Woman dead after shot in crossfire while trying to help brother; man surrenders self to SPD
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment
Man shot in dispute dies; coroner releases name of victim
A vehicle struck a tree near Center, Texas.
Man ejected from vehicle during fatal crash

Latest News

The City and Borough of Juneau issued on Sunday a location declaration of emergency following...
Widespread river flooding sweeps away at least 2 structures; Alaska’s capital city declares emergency
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
New La. ‘I Voted’ stickers unveiled
This photo of Tater Tot went viral, inspiring endless artwork, memes, and even tattoos.
Tater Tot, the kitten in splints that went viral, leaves lasting impact after his passing
Left to right: Latangie Noiel, DOB: 5/5/1997, and Najah Phillips, DOB: 11/13/1994
2 women arrested in violent dispute in MLK neighborhood
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive...
Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing