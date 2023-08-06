Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Young boy shot in head while sleeping inside New Orleans East apartment, NOPD says

New Orleans police said a sleeping boy was shot in the head early Sunday (Aug. 6) when a bullet...
New Orleans police said a sleeping boy was shot in the head early Sunday (Aug. 6) when a bullet was shot through the wall from an adjacent apartment in New Orleans East. (File photo)(Raycon)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A sleeping boy was struck in the head early Sunday (Aug. 6) by a bullet shot through the wall of an adjacent apartment in New Orleans East, police said.

The juvenile victim’s age and condition have not been disclosed.

New Orleans police said the boy was shot around 12:19 a.m., while sleeping in an apartment in the 8500 block of the North I-10 Service Road, near Crowder Boulevard. The NOPD did not specify if the victim was housed in The Willows or the Walnut Square apartments, which both occupy the block.

Police said the victim “was asleep in bed when a shot was fired through the wall from an adjacent apartment and struck the victim in the head.” The NOPD said the victim was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

No arrest in connection with the shooting has been announced.

