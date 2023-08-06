Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Woman shot during dispute in MLK neighborhood

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A dispute between neighbors ended with gunfire.

On August 5, at 8:57 p.m., Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting call on the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive in the Martin Luther King Neighborhood.

When officers arrived they discovered that neighbors had gotten into a dispute. During the argument, a woman was shot in her left thigh.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

