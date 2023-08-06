Oppressive heat returns for Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! We are nearing the day where we get a slight relief from these high temperatures and feels like temperatures. Today and tomorrow brings more triple digit temperatures, however, rain chances are increased tomorrow and temperatures start to drop slightly.

Cloudier conditions are expected today as there is a system moving through Oklahoma and plans to brush some showers by the areas near Broken Bow and De Queen. Everywhere else will remain dry for the day and temperatures plan to soar past the 100 degree mark. Overnight conditions return to clear and calm with low’s in the upper 70′s

Slight rain chances are in place for tomorrow as another system will similarly move through the northern portions of the ArkLaTex possibly raining on the same regions. Greatest chance for rain is on Tuesday as more scattered showers are expected for areas north of I-20. So, hang on tight and stay aware on the updates because some relief is on the way!

